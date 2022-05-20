The country's red-hot housing market has started to simmer down this spring after roughly two years of sky-high prices and sparse inventories.

Why it matters: Hopeful homebuyers who've struggled to find reasonably priced houses should be able to look forward to more options and fewer bidding wars — if only just a little, Axios Joann Mueller writes.

Yes, but: Rising interest rates, inflation and the stock market drop are neutralizing factors — keeping the residential real estate market unaffordable to many.

What they're saying: "Although the Denver market is still ultra competitive, the number of showings and offers on properties has decreased, according to local Compass agents," said Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan in the latest Compass Market Update.

"This decrease has been attributed to the recent rise in interest rates and exhaustion from buyers not wanting to compete in the tight market."

What to watch: Some overheated markets may see a price correction over the coming year, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi tells Fortune.

Here are five listings on the market in the Denver metro this week:

Why we love it: Walking just three blocks to the park or watch the sunset over the mountains from this home's upstairs balcony.

Neighborhood: Sloan's Lake

Realtor: Kelsey Krug — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,138 square feet

Notable features: Modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances and brand new hardwood stairs. Large west-facing windows. Vaulted ceilings in primary bedroom, skylight and walk-out patio. Fenced-in yard.

1464 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1464 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

1464 Yates St. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: Built in 1956, this mid-century modern brick home is 15 minutes southwest of downtown Denver.

Neighborhood: Harvey Park

Realtor: Stephanie Kroll — milehimodern

Specs: 3 beds, 1.5, baths, 1,438 square feet

Notable features: Built-in features, granite countertops, high ceilings, open floorplan. Two carport spots.

2657 S. Osceola St. Photo: Fortem Media/milehimodern

2657 S. Osceola St. Photo: Fortem Media/milehimodern

2657 S. Osceola St. Photo: Fortem Media/milehimodern

Why we love it: This all-brick, raised ranch home with indoor-outdoor connectivity to a private backyard is centrally located, just two blocks from the High Line Canal and 1 mile to Eisenhower Park and Recreation Center.

Neighborhood: University Hills

Realtor: Amy Lynn Hopp — milehimodern

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,085 square feet

Notable features: Two gas fireplaces, built-in shelves, renovated kitchen. Lower-level den and primary suite bath with walk-in shower.

5700 E. Floyd Ave. Photo: Kristopher Lewis/milehimodern

5700 E. Floyd Ave. Photo: Kristopher Lewis/milehimodern

5700 E. Floyd Ave. Photo: Kristopher Lewis/milehimodern

Why we love it: An oasis in the city. Cozy up in front of this Victorian's wood-burning fireplace, while home cooks delight at the five-burner cooktop and ample prep space.

Neighborhood: South central Denver

Realtor: Abell to Sell — Compass

Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,339 square feet

Notable features: Mud-room entry way with coat closet. Primary suite has oversized jetted tub in the en-suite bathroom, and balcony with motorized shade. Two-car garage and two parking permits. No HOA.

150 W. Byers Pl., Unit 3. Photo courtesy of Compass

150 W. Byers Pl., Unit 3. Photo courtesy of Compass

150 W. Byers Pl., Unit 3. Photo courtesy of Compass

Why we love it: Sleek modernity is balanced by classic design elements in this stunning Southern Hills home.

Neighborhood: Wellshire

Wellshire Realtor: Courtney Ranson — milehimodern

Courtney Ranson — milehimodern Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,787 square feet

5 beds, 3 baths, 3,787 square feet Notable features: Statement fireplace. Dining area with outdoor connectivity. Exposed wooden beams in kitchen with all-white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vast center island with seating. Walk-in closets, five-piece bath with a soaking tub and heated floors. Cascading staircase. Expansive back patio with pergola.

3128 South Dallas Ct. Photo: Geovanny Flores/milehimodern

3128 South Dallas Ct. Photo: Geovanny Flores/milehimodern