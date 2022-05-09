6 hours ago - Business

Colorado brewers take home 22 World Beer Cup awards

John Frank
World Beer Cup plaques.
Photo courtesy of the Brewers Association

Colorado beer competed on the world stage and came home with 22 awards.

Why it matters: The biennial competition — organized by the Boulder-based Brewers Association — returned for the first time since 2018 after a pandemic hiatus.

  • It featured the most entries ever at 10,542 from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.

Who won: Fort Collins' Funkwerks extended its winning streak to four in a row at Thursday's awards ceremony in Minneapolis, taking a silver medal for Oud Bruin in the Belgian-style sour ale category.

  • Two Edgewater breweries won: Joyride took gold for its Ice Cutter Kölsch and Barquentine grabbed silver for its Sloan's Lake Yacht Club, a Belgian pale ale.
  • Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden claimed its second consecutive gold medal for Trump Hands in the session IPA category.

Of note: 12 Colorado breweries won for the first time, including Denver's Ratio Beerworks which took home a silver for its Dear You saison and bronze for its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard.

  • Ratio brewer Phil Joyce also won a gold for his side project, Amalgam Brewing.

See the full list of winners

