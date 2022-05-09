6 hours ago - News

Denver recorded one of the driest Aprils in history

John Frank
Data: National Weather Service; Chart: John Frank/Axios
April ended with 0.06 inches of precipitation in Denver — a trace that makes it the third driest in history, according to the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: The lack of precipitation portends an arid summer that will increase drought conditions and fire danger.

Of note: Three of Denver's driest Aprils came in the last 20 years.

  • None of the wettest Aprils came in the 2000s.
