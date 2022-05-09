6 hours ago - News
Denver recorded one of the driest Aprils in history
April ended with 0.06 inches of precipitation in Denver — a trace that makes it the third driest in history, according to the National Weather Service.
Why it matters: The lack of precipitation portends an arid summer that will increase drought conditions and fire danger.
Of note: Three of Denver's driest Aprils came in the last 20 years.
- None of the wettest Aprils came in the 2000s.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.