1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Colorado's best barrel-aged stouts rated in blind tasting
It's always a good time for a good stout.
What to know: John recently joined a panel of brewers and beer experts for a blind-tasting of 32 barrel-aged stouts made in Colorado. (No adjunct ingredients allowed.)
What we found: The top three showed bold flavors and a dense body to balance the sweetness with the barrel characteristics.
- The winner: Westbound & Down's Barrel-Aged Western Justice.
- The other finalists: Cerebral's Here Be Monsters and Casey's Barrel-Aged Wrong Answers Only.
- More favorites included Verboten's Others in Darkness, Telluride's Fire from the Mountain, Station 26's Eternal Descent and Timnath's Little Tank.
Of note: Even if you'd rather not drink dark beer in the warm months, most of these will age gracefully.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.