Denver Broncos' NFL draft strategy unclear ahead of second round

John Frank
A Denver Broncos fan speaks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29.
A Denver Broncos fan speaks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft. Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Denver Broncos' turn in the NFL draft comes Friday at the end of the second round with the 64th overall pick.

State of play: The Broncos traded their first-round draft pick in the deal to get quarterback Russell Wilson and speculation abounds about whether they'll trade for a higher position, sit content or even give away slots.

By the numbers: The Broncos hold two picks in the third (75 and 97) and fourth rounds (115 and 116).

  • The teams remaining four picks come in the final three rounds (152, 206, 232 and 234).

Of note: Colorado State tight end Trey McBride — a 6-foot-4, 264-pound senior — ranks as the top pick available at his position. He's expected to get drafted Friday in the second round.

