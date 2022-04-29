Denver Broncos' NFL draft strategy unclear ahead of second round

The Denver Broncos' turn in the NFL draft comes Friday at the end of the second round with the 64th overall pick.

State of play: The Broncos traded their first-round draft pick in the deal to get quarterback Russell Wilson and speculation abounds about whether they'll trade for a higher position, sit content or even give away slots.

Who the new-look team will grab remains a point of dispute — part of broader uncertainty surrounding this year's draft — especially with the Broncos plethora of needs after a string of losing seasons.

Football experts seem to suggest a pass-rusher is the top priority. Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma is a leading contender.

By the numbers: The Broncos hold two picks in the third (75 and 97) and fourth rounds (115 and 116).

The teams remaining four picks come in the final three rounds (152, 206, 232 and 234).

Of note: Colorado State tight end Trey McBride — a 6-foot-4, 264-pound senior — ranks as the top pick available at his position. He's expected to get drafted Friday in the second round.