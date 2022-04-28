🎵 Catch a live performance by Big Thief and opener Kara-Lis Coverdale at Mission Ballroom on Friday. Tickets start at $35.

⚾ Cheer on the Colorado Rockies this Friday, Saturday and Sunday when they battle the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field.

⛳ A putt-putt bar in Denver's RiNo neighborhood opens this Saturday, featuring a nine-hole course, a pickleball court, drinks, burgers and more.

🛍️ Denver Makers Market at Park Hill Treasures this Saturday will feature more than 80 indoor and outdoor vendor booths, plus a food truck and prizes.

🍴 Safta is bringing back its beloved Israeli breakfast and brunch buffet this Saturday; it will run each Saturday and Sunday going forward. Reservations are $45.

🦞 Monkey Barrel is hosting a crawfish boil and patio party on Saturday with live music and beers from more than 20 local breweries. The event is free and reserved tables are available.