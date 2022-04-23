What not to miss this spring in Denver

After two years spoiled by the pandemic, some of our favorite Denver destinations and events are back in full bloom this spring.

What to know: Mark your calendar for these can't-miss moments.

Plant sales:

May 6-7: Denver Urban Gardens hosts its popular plant sale from 10am to 3pm over two days at the Posner Center (1031 33rd St.). You can find organic flower, herb and vegetable seedlings, compost and a garden tool swap.

Denver Urban Gardens hosts its popular plant sale from 10am to 3pm over two days at the Posner Center (1031 33rd St.). You can find organic flower, herb and vegetable seedlings, compost and a garden tool swap. May 6-7: Grab free reservations and shop early to get the best plant starts at the Denver Botanic Gardens' annual sale. It runs 9am to 5pm at the York Street location in Denver.

Theme parks:

April 30: Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park in the heart of Denver will open at the end of this month, featuring more than 50 rides and roller coasters, plus plenty of water adventures, too.

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park in the heart of Denver will open at the end of this month, featuring more than 50 rides and roller coasters, plus plenty of water adventures, too. May 14: The family-owned Lakeside Amusement Park reopens for the spring and summer season, featuring its iconic Cyclone roller coaster and 140-foot drop tower.

Festivals and events: