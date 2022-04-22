4 fun things to do in Denver this weekend | April 22-24
🎥 Denver Film is celebrating Earth Day today at the Sie FilmCenter with a free screening of six award-winning short films focused on nature, conservation and the planet.
🎷 The UNC-Greeley Jazz Festival this Friday and Saturday will feature live performances from hundreds of jazz bands and vocal groups hailing across the country.
🍺 Living the Dream Brewing is tapping five barrel-aged beers this Saturday and Sunday to showcase the tasty creations they've been working on for the last year.
🖼️ The Denver Art Museum will celebrate the 20th annual Día del Niño Festival on Sunday with live music and entertainment, plus free admission.
