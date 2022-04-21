Denver business travel is predicted to remain in recovery mode for years to come — and worries about cost coupled with COVID-19 variants could keep the industry in limbo even longer.

Why it matters: Conventions and lodging are significant driving forces behind Denver's economy, with millions of dollars flowing into city hotels, shops, restaurants and bars.

Driving the news: Denver hotels are expected to generate $343 million less from business travel this year compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

With the projected 31% decline, Denver ranks 14th among the top 50 hotel markets with the biggest deficits in business travel revenue in 2022, the study found.

Hotel occupancy rates year-to-date are averaging about 58%. That's up from 40% in 2021, but still behind the roughly 74% seen in 2019, Lisa Martinez-Templeton, an economist in Denver's finance department, told city council members earlier this week.

Zoom out: Across Colorado, hotel profits from business travel are projected to be down $504 million this year, or about 22% compared to 2019, per the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

What's happening: Companies are reassessing and reprioritizing when and why employees travel, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Many corporate leaders want to maintain the financial savings they saw during the pandemic when employees worked remotely and corporate travel was rare.

Between the lines: Boosting the city's office-bound workforce will be a key hurdle to clear before business travel bounces back completely.

"It's kind of hard to expect your employees to go and travel if they're not back in the office yet," Mark Vitner, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based senior economist for Wells Fargo, told the Denver Business Journal.

"It's only when people can feel confident enough to be back at the office that people are going to restart conventions," he added.

The big picture: Corporate travel, the hotel industry's largest money maker, isn't expected to make a full comeback until at least 2024, the American Hotel & Lodging Association predicts.