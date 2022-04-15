What to do this Easter weekend in Denver, April 15-17

Here are three eggcellent events to put on your radar this Easter weekend:

💄 LaLa Queen and her posse are hosting the Drag Egg Hunt today in Four Mile Historic Park. Win drink tickets, prizes and up to $250 in cash.

🍹 Score drink tokens, gift cards and more at Zeppelin Station's Adult Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday evening.

🌅 Head to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the 75th annual Easter sunrise service, which kicks off at 6am.

Of note: Check out this 9News roundup of even more Easter egg hunts across the state.