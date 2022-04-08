Where to celebrate Opening Day weekend beyond Coors Field
For those looking for some fun beyond Coors Field, here are five spots to don your purple and celebrate the start of baseball season:
What to do: The Downtown Denver Partnership is hosting an Opening Day block party from noon to 2pm Friday at Skyline Park, featuring food, live music, local artists, games and more.
📺 Watch the game from a 66-foot LED screen at McGregor Square, where you can score drink specials and food deals all weekend.
🍻 Hit the patio of Denver Union Station's Terminal Bar before Friday's game for a live DJ set, beer from Tivoli Brewing and plenty of games, including giant Jenga and corn hole.
🎟️ Avanti F&B is opening early at 10am Friday and at 12:30pm will offer a chance to win two tickets to see the opening game.
💙 Head to Tom's Watch Bar, the official sports bar of the Colorado Rockies, for a meet-and-greet with mascot Dinger from 3-4pm this Saturday.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.