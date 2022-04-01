Where Colorado counties are growing fastest

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: US Census Bureau; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Colorado's 15% population boom from 2010 to 2020 put it on the map as one of the top states for growth, but the gains vary widely by county.

Of note: Custer and Mineral counties in southern Colorado saw the largest increases at 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.