17 mins ago - News

Where Colorado counties are growing fastest

Alayna Alvarez
Data: US Census Bureau; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Colorado's 15% population boom from 2010 to 2020 put it on the map as one of the top states for growth, but the gains vary widely by county.

Of note: Custer and Mineral counties in southern Colorado saw the largest increases at 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • Cheyenne (-2.3%), Kit Carson (-1.9%) and Sedgwick (-2.8%) counties along the far Eastern plains saw the steepest declines.
