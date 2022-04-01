What to do in Denver this weekend, April 1-3

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🎶 Catch "Motown and More" by the Denver Gay Men's Chorus this Friday and Saturday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring iconic African American pop hits by artists ranging from The Temptations to Lizzo — plus performances by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble.

🍻 Collaboration Fest returns this Saturday to Denver's Fillmore Auditorium after a two-year hiatus and spotlights 135+ Colorado's best brewers who have partnered on 95 exclusive beers.

🖼️ Snag tickets to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for just 1 cent (which the MCA covers), thanks to the revival of Penny Saturdays, scheduled the first Saturday of each month.

⛸️ Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends lands in Loveland this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center. The show will also make its way to the Denver Coliseum April 7-10.

👛 Denver Fashion Week kicks off this Sunday with a kids runway show, showcasing local designers from Saint Ida and Factory Fashion.