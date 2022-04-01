16 mins ago - News

What $300K gets you in Denver's real estate market

Maxwell Millington
Apartment in Denver, Colorado
495 S. Dayton St., Apt. 9D. Photo: Courtesy of Nick Voronkov

It may be April Fools' Day — but this is no joke. We just did what's next to impossible and found three Denver-area homes that recently sold for $300,000 and they're surprisingly stunning.

Why it matters: Buying a hot home at a cool cost is practically unheard of around here, where Denver's average home sales price was nearly $650,000 in February.

Here's a comparison from three nearby neighborhoods:

495 S. Dayton St., Apt. 9D — $289,000

Windsor; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet

  • Features: Two-car secured underground garage, walk-in closets
  • Asking price: $295,000
  • Sold for: $289,000
  • Listing agent: Nick Voronkov
Exterior of apartment in Denver
Photo courtesy of Nick Voronkov
Interior of apartment in Denver
Photo courtesy of Nick Voronkov
1063 N. Clarkson St., Apt. 2 — $280,000

Capitol Hill; 1 bed, 1 bath; 590 square feet

  • Features: Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new paint throughout the unit, hardwood floors remodeled bathroom
  • Asking price: $265,000
  • Sold for: $280,000
  • Listing agent: Brianna Olson
Inside of apartment
Photo courtesy of Brianna Olson
Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Brianna Olson
Living room
Photo courtesy of Brianna Olson
14527 E. 12th Ave. — $307,000

Aurora (Chambers Heights); 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,230 square feet

  • Features: In-unit laundry room, one garage space, breakfast nook.
  • Asking price: $298,900
  • Sold for: $307,000
  • Listing agent: Austin Edwards
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more