Where to find the best jobs paying the biggest bucks in Colorado

Colorado cities are gaining recognition for offering good jobs with high salaries that rival some of the largest metros in the country.

Driving the news: The U.S. News & World Report released the 2022 Best Jobs this week, ranking the top 100 nationwide and where those positions pay the most.

Zoom in: Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Greeley are among the top five cities in the U.S. for highest salaries in five specific professions in U.S. News' 100 best jobs list.

Here are five top jobs in Colorado's four best-paying cities:

Of note: U.S. News evaluated the jobs based on their wages, growth opportunities, stressfulness and work-life balance.