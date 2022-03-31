2 hours ago - Sports

DU women return to NCAA gymnastics tournament

John Frank
Photo illustration of Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles in movement in gymnastics uniforms on a flat color background
Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photos: Tim Clayton/Corbis, Jeff Pachoud/AFP, Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The University of Denver's fabled women's gymnastics team begins its run at the NCAA championships today.

Why it matters: Anyone who misses the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics should tune in, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

  • Auburn's Suni Lee is the first Olympic all-around gold medalist to compete in college, and highlights of her routines have helped raise the profile of NCAA gymnastics.
  • Nine other Olympians who represented six countries in Tokyo will also compete in the collegiate championships.

State of play: DU is the No. 15 seed and will face No. 2 Florida in the regionals.

  • The team recorded its 5th best score in program history to secure its 23rd consecutive trip to the NCAA regionals.
  • Sophomore Jessica Hutchinson won the all-around Big 12 title and the conference's gymnast of the year.

What to watch: 36 teams qualified for regionals, which air through Sunday on ESPN+.

  • Two teams from each region will advance to the final eight next month in Fort Worth, Texas.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more