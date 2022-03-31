DU women return to NCAA gymnastics tournament
The University of Denver's fabled women's gymnastics team begins its run at the NCAA championships today.
Why it matters: Anyone who misses the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics should tune in, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
- Auburn's Suni Lee is the first Olympic all-around gold medalist to compete in college, and highlights of her routines have helped raise the profile of NCAA gymnastics.
- Nine other Olympians who represented six countries in Tokyo will also compete in the collegiate championships.
State of play: DU is the No. 15 seed and will face No. 2 Florida in the regionals.
- The team recorded its 5th best score in program history to secure its 23rd consecutive trip to the NCAA regionals.
- Sophomore Jessica Hutchinson won the all-around Big 12 title and the conference's gymnast of the year.
What to watch: 36 teams qualified for regionals, which air through Sunday on ESPN+.
- Two teams from each region will advance to the final eight next month in Fort Worth, Texas.
