The University of Denver's fabled women's gymnastics team begins its run at the NCAA championships today.

Why it matters: Anyone who misses the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics should tune in, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

Auburn's Suni Lee is the first Olympic all-around gold medalist to compete in college, and highlights of her routines have helped raise the profile of NCAA gymnastics.

Nine other Olympians who represented six countries in Tokyo will also compete in the collegiate championships.

State of play: DU is the No. 15 seed and will face No. 2 Florida in the regionals.

The team recorded its 5th best score in program history to secure its 23rd consecutive trip to the NCAA regionals.

Sophomore Jessica Hutchinson won the all-around Big 12 title and the conference's gymnast of the year.

What to watch: 36 teams qualified for regionals, which air through Sunday on ESPN+.