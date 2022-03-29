Two concerts to catch this spring in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Live music is back.

Driving the news: Two shows were added to the calendar on Monday, restoring concert-goers' hopes of a song-filled spring.

Stevie Nicks makes her return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 1. Presale tickets go live March 31, and general ticket sales start April 1.

The Colorado Symphony is bringing back Beethoven and Brews at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton on April 20. Tickets include a pint of beer and hors d'oeuvres.

What to watch: This year's Red Rocks concert list continues to grow. Keep tabs on the calendar here.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.