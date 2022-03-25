Hot Homes: 5 Denver area listings starting at $450K
Earlier this March StorageCafe named Denver the 10th-most active real estate performer in the country based on new construction in the 50 biggest metro areas across the U.S.
The good news: "Ever-growing interest in Denver makes it one of the best performing residential markets," in the country, the report read. And in an attempt keep up with all the demand, residential building permits have increased 131% over the past decade.
- Yes, but: We still need lots more.
For a view of a few homes up for grabs across Denver right now, have a look here:
1671 Yosemite St. — $450,000
Why we love it: This charming 1950s brick ranch residence has a big backyard with tidy landscaping, a patio and fireplace. The home is just blocks from Central Park and close to the light rail station, Stanley Marketplace, downtown Denver and more.
Realtor: Nicole Rufener + Antoinette Wharton — milehimodern
Neighborhood: East Colfax
Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 832 square feet
Notable features: Natural light thanks to large windows, classic kitchen with all-white cabinetry and expansive countertops. Primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with built-in shelving; secondary bedroom offers possibility for home office.
3707 N. Vine St. — $650,000
Why we love it: This listing boasts a cozy living room connected to a bright dining area — great space to mingle with guests beneath all beneath a contemporary light fixture.
Realtor: Nicole Rufener — milehimodern
Neighborhood: Cole
Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,584 square feet
Notable features: Wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Big walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer set.
1429 S. Jackson St — $760,000
Why we love it: This mid-century modern home is situated at the intersection of the Bonnie Brae, Wash Park, Old South Gaylord, University of Denver and Cherry Creek neighborhoods — making it central and easily accessible.
- Realtor: Delfino Juarez — Corcoran Perry & Co.
- Neighborhood: Cory-Merrill
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,146 square feet
- Notable features: Coved ceilings and bar seating in the kitchen. Recessing lighting. Finished basement. Covered patio, landscaped backyard and oversized two-car garage.
1628 14th St., Unit 3A — $1,825,000
Why we love it: This modern, third-floor loft is inspired by visionary architect Antoni Gaudi. Custom-made art and furniture are offered for sale with property.
Realtor: Alex Jacobson — Compass
Neighborhood: Auraria
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 2,319 square feet
Notable features: 12-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick, radiant floor heating, steam shower and patio. Copper tub and hidden appliances.
1128 Cherokee St. — $2,450,000
Why we love it: Welcome to the Rohe Home, featuring multi-level architecture with stunning woodwork, soaring ceilings and multi-generational living thanks to an ADU condo.
Realtor: Jenny Usaj and Kristina Casinelli — Usaj Realty
Neighborhood: Golden Triangle
Specs: 4 beds, 2 full 2 3/4 baths, 6,165 square feet
Notable features: Elevator, gas fireplace, built-in shelving, soaring windows. Five-piece bathroom, rooftop vista and lots of access to outdoor space. Sitting area and library. Heated garage can accommodate three vehicles.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.