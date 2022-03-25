Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Got plans for the weekend?

Now you do:

🍸 Catch the Denver Public Library's virtual panel, "Girly Drinks," at 6pm Friday and explore the history of women and alcohol with several local female industry leaders.

⛺ Check out one of the largest outdoor events in Colorado this weekend at the International Sportsmen's Expo, featuring hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest fishing, hunting and camping gear.

🍻 Head to Cerveceria Colorado on Saturday when the brewery partners with Maria Empanada for a special beer and empanada pairing.

🦐 If empanadas aren't your thing, Monkey Barrel is hosting a crawfish and craft beer festival with live music and tastings from more than 20 local breweries.

