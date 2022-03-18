Colorado women's basketball looks to make statement in NCAA tourney

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Colorado women's basketball team is hoping to do what no prior Buffs team has done in nearly two decades: win an NCAA tournament game

What to watch: The CU women — in the tournament for the first time since 2013 — are the No. 7 seed and play Creighton at 11:30am MT today.

What they're saying: "We've reached a goal to make it to the tournament, but we also want to make some noise in the tournament," CU head coach JR Payne said.

Of note: The CU men's team lost in stunning fashion 76-68 in the first round of the NIT against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.