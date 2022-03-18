1 hour ago - Sports

Colorado women's basketball looks to make statement in NCAA tourney

John Frank
Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod takes a shot against Oregon State in 2020. Photo: Soobum Im/Getty Images
The Colorado women's basketball team is hoping to do what no prior Buffs team has done in nearly two decades: win an NCAA tournament game

What to watch: The CU women — in the tournament for the first time since 2013 — are the No. 7 seed and play Creighton at 11:30am MT today.

What they're saying: "We've reached a goal to make it to the tournament, but we also want to make some noise in the tournament," CU head coach JR Payne said.

Of note: The CU men's team lost in stunning fashion 76-68 in the first round of the NIT against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

