Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mikaela Shiffrin cruised to her fourth overall World Cup title just one month after skiing away empty handed from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Why it matters: The 27-year-old from Edwards, Colorado, is now tied with Vail's Lindsey Vonn for overall titles. She trails only Austria's Annemarie Moser-Pröll's six titles from the 1970s, AP reports.

What to celebrate: Shiffrin landed a surprising victory in the downhill, the third of her career in the discipline, and finished second in the super-G, behind by just 0.05 seconds.

What she's saying: "Pretty much speechless … so all I’m gonna say is WOW," Shiffrin said on social media.