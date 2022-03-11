Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The weekend has arrived at last.

What to do: Here are four ideas to help make the most of your downtime in Denver and beyond:

The St. Patrick's Day parade returns for its 60th anniversary this Saturday in downtown Denver after a two-year hiatus. Don some green and enjoy parade floats, marching bands, Celtic dancers and more.

Catch the opening weekend of the Colorado Ballet's production of "The Wizard of Oz" at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring vivid special effects, puppetry and an off-the-hook fly system for performers. Tickets start at $40.

Head south to the 39th Monte Vista Crane Festival, which kicks off Friday and marks the annual spring migration of thousands of the massive bird species.

Check out the latest in sustainable fashion this Saturday at McNichols Civic Center Building as part of Denver Arts & Venues' Cultural Fashion Runway Series. Tickets start at $6.35.

