Colorado attempts a return to "normal" as two-year anniversary nears

Note: Case counts in Idaho, Maine and Washington may be affected by ongoing data anomalies; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Saturday marks two years since the first two people in Colorado tested positive for COVID-19 — simultaneously making March 2020 feel like yesterday and a lifetime ago.

Fast-forward: To say we've come a long way since is a massive understatement. From multiple variants, rapidly changing restrictions, and a life-saving vaccine, a lot has changed these past 24 months.

The big picture: Lately, it feels like we've turned a corner. Denver lifted its mask mandate last month, in-person entertainment is making a come back and groups are gathering again.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to plummet in nearly every county across the state.

We asked how you feel as we approach this milestone and what "normal" looks like for you now.

What you're saying:

"I am mostly back to normal. No mask, no social distance. Prefer to attend activities and events with vax only, but that is a personal preference and does not stop me from attending things," Jason Smith writes.

"It's over. Time to move on," says Jennifer Maitlen.

"Pretty much back to normal. I bring my KN95 mask with me wherever I go just in case a business requires it — or if I'm in a place where I see there are very young children, the elderly, sick people, or the majority of people are wearing masks," Megan Feltman tells us.

Yes, but: Many readers say they feel otherwise and doubt that pre-pandemic normalcy will ever return.

"COVID is still with us and we see no reason to give up masks. People in Japan have been wearing masks in public for decades, and this will probably be our preferred behavior for the foreseeable future," Dick Williams writes.

"I am still masking indoors with people I don't know. I have a 4 year old who can’t be vaccinated yet and keeping her and others like her safe is still a top priority," says Nicole Stahlecker.

"Despite being vaccinated and boosted, I continue (and will continue) to wear my mask until it feels safe not to. Confusing mixed messages from public health officials make it difficult to know what to trust. Until then, I'll follow my instincts, which have kept me safe so far!" Sarah Cleary tells us.

