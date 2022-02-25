Maggie's Rumble Room opens in former Sambetti's spot

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Northside’s got a go-to bar again. Maggie’s Rumble Room has moved into the former Sambetti’s location and it’s drawing in all the locals.

Driving the news: The watering hole opened earlier this month after three new co-owners bought and updated the beloved northside bar. They're now slinging classic drinks and unique pizzas.

Flashback: Sambetti's was put up for sale after longtime owner Paul Strome unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 2019.

Steve McFadden, owner of Grumpy Goat and Tipsy Crow reopened the restaurant that year, the Register reports.

But it went back up for sale.

(McFadden recently plead guilty to assault charges.)

That's when Des Moines residents Tony Buns, Omar Rodriguez and Maggie Senn jumped on the opportunity.

As the head bartender, they decided to put Maggie in the name. And Senn came up with "rumble room," Buns told Axios.

State of play: The bar has a retro vibe with funky wallpaper and lots of race car, music and motorcycle references.

There's a 1980 record player jukebox that plays old 45s.

The intrigue: Rodriguez crafted the unique pizza menu, which features items like "The Green Elephant" — artichoke hearts, green peppers and baby spinach, and "The El Camino" — with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and baby bella mushrooms.

Where to find it: 11am-2am, Mon.-Sun.; 1430 2nd Ave., Des Moines

Kitchen closes around 10pm weekdays and 11pm on weekends.