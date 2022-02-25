Denver's vaccine mandate for workers lifts after dozens of firings

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Denver will end its vaccine mandate for city employees March 4 as COVID case rates are in freefall.

Why it matters: The requirement, which went into effect last fall, was largely effective and will have lasting impacts.

By the numbers: Two dozen Denver workers lost their jobs because they refused to comply with the vaccine mandate, according to city data provided to Axios Denver.

The dismissals touched 12 departments — primarily the city's police and transportation agencies — along with the city attorney's office, airport and library.

More than 500 city employees received religious or medical exemptions, 54% of them in the police, fire and sheriff departments, an Axios Denver analysis finds.

The bottom line: Any city employee fired for violating the vaccine mandate won't be eligible for rehire for five years, Denver health department spokesperson Courtney Ronner tells Axios.

