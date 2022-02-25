Sip on these before Stout Month ends

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If this week's cold weather didn't push you toward dark beers, then consider that February is Stout Month.

What to know: Before winter recedes into spring, don't miss these five local stouts and tap takeovers.

1. River North Brewery celebrated its 10th anniversary big time with a triple barrel-aged imperial stout that is an astonishing 22% alcohol by volume.

2. Hops & Pie is hosting a Casey and WeldWerks tap takeover Friday that includes the latter's delicious Evil Pastry Stout Factory.

3. Cerebral Brewing has a tap takeover with dark and rich stouts available this Saturday for its annual Vantabrews party, featuring beer from local and national all-star brewers.

4. Great Divide Brewing is Denver's home for stout, thanks to the Yeti series. The variations on tap now include chocolate raspberry, nitro espresso, coconut coffee, macaroon, s'mores and peanut butter.

5. Lone Tree Brewing is another 10-year veteran that turned to a 12% stout aged in rye whiskey barrels to mark the occasion.