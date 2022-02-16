36 mins ago - News

This is Denver's new snowiest month

John Frank
Graphic showing snowiest months by year
Graphic courtesy of CBS4 Denver

February is emerging as Denver's snowiest month of the year in the last decade, CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears reports.

  • That's contrary to what we know from historical data, which ranks March as the month with the most snow and puts February at the bottom for the snowfall season.

What to watch: So far in 2022, January is leading the race with 13.4 inches in the metro area, but February's total is expected to grow with Wednesday's storm and another forecast soon.

  • 2 to 5 inches is expected in Denver, starting this afternoon, with more in the western suburbs and foothills.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more