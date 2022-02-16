This is Denver's new snowiest month

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

February is emerging as Denver's snowiest month of the year in the last decade, CBS4 meteorologist Chris Spears reports.

That's contrary to what we know from historical data, which ranks March as the month with the most snow and puts February at the bottom for the snowfall season.

What to watch: So far in 2022, January is leading the race with 13.4 inches in the metro area, but February's total is expected to grow with Wednesday's storm and another forecast soon.