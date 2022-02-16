Black History Month events in Denver to put on your calendar

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Denver Library is hosting a series of virtual events to mark Black History Month.

Why it matters: You don't have to leave your couch to broaden your horizons.

Mark your calendar: The first event is Wednesday at 7pm. It's a book-club style documentary and discussion about the film "Dope is Death," the story of how Mutulua Shakur, stepfather to rapper Tupac Shakur, created a revolutionary community health clinic in 1973.

On Saturday, researcher Jameka B. Lewis will present a talk titled "Demystifying the Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter Organizations." Event starts at 2:30pm.

The Great Migration from the rural South to urban areas in the north and west is the topic for a talk at 6:30pm Feb. 24.

An all-ages program at 1pm Feb. 26 will explore the legacy of the Colorado-based Buffalo Soldiers, the "forgotten Black Army in the West."

