For Denverites who couldn't snag a Feb. 14 reservation, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar executive chef Sheila Lucero shared a delicious mussels recipe with Axios Denver to make with your special someone.

Why it matters: American culinary expert Fanny Farmer once said the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach.

What to get:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon shallot, julienne

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 lb. mussels, cleaned

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

5 ounces chardonnay

1 ounce lemon juice (fresh squeezed)

2 ounces butter

1 slice grilled bread, for dipping

What to do:

Add oil to a large sauté pan or medium-sized pot.

Heat oil over medium-high heat.

Add shallots and garlic to hot oil, stirring frequently for one minute. Turn down the heat if garlic and shallots are browning too fast.

Add mussels and stir.

Continue to toss and stir mussels, add salt, pepper and herbs.

Deglaze with wine and lemon juice.

Cover pot with lid to steam the mussels, 2-3 minutes.

Remove the lid and stir, making sure mussels have popped open.

Stir in butter.

Once butter has melted, pour mussels and broth into a large bowl.

Discard any mussels that did not open.

Add grilled bread on the side.

What she's saying: "Enjoy!" Lucero says.