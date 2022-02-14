A Valentine's Day recipe from Jax chef Sheila Lucero
For Denverites who couldn't snag a Feb. 14 reservation, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar executive chef Sheila Lucero shared a delicious mussels recipe with Axios Denver to make with your special someone.
Why it matters: American culinary expert Fanny Farmer once said the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach.
What to get:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon shallot, julienne
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 lb. mussels, cleaned
- Pinch salt
- Pinch black pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 5 ounces chardonnay
- 1 ounce lemon juice (fresh squeezed)
- 2 ounces butter
- 1 slice grilled bread, for dipping
What to do:
- Add oil to a large sauté pan or medium-sized pot.
- Heat oil over medium-high heat.
- Add shallots and garlic to hot oil, stirring frequently for one minute. Turn down the heat if garlic and shallots are browning too fast.
- Add mussels and stir.
- Continue to toss and stir mussels, add salt, pepper and herbs.
- Deglaze with wine and lemon juice.
- Cover pot with lid to steam the mussels, 2-3 minutes.
- Remove the lid and stir, making sure mussels have popped open.
- Stir in butter.
- Once butter has melted, pour mussels and broth into a large bowl.
- Discard any mussels that did not open.
- Add grilled bread on the side.
What she's saying: "Enjoy!" Lucero says.
