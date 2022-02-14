1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A Valentine's Day recipe from Jax chef Sheila Lucero

Gigi Sukin
Sheila Lucero, executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Sheila Lucero, executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. Photo courtesy of Big Red F Restaurant Group

For Denverites who couldn't snag a Feb. 14 reservation, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar executive chef Sheila Lucero shared a delicious mussels recipe with Axios Denver to make with your special someone.

Why it matters: American culinary expert Fanny Farmer once said the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach.

What to get:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon shallot, julienne
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 lb. mussels, cleaned
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • 5 ounces chardonnay
  • 1 ounce lemon juice (fresh squeezed)
  • 2 ounces butter
  • 1 slice grilled bread, for dipping

What to do:

  • Add oil to a large sauté pan or medium-sized pot.
  • Heat oil over medium-high heat.
  • Add shallots and garlic to hot oil, stirring frequently for one minute. Turn down the heat if garlic and shallots are browning too fast.
  • Add mussels and stir.
  • Continue to toss and stir mussels, add salt, pepper and herbs.
  • Deglaze with wine and lemon juice.
  • Cover pot with lid to steam the mussels, 2-3 minutes.
  • Remove the lid and stir, making sure mussels have popped open.
  • Stir in butter.
  • Once butter has melted, pour mussels and broth into a large bowl.
  • Discard any mussels that did not open.
  • Add grilled bread on the side.

What she's saying: "Enjoy!" Lucero says.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more