59 mins ago - News

Here are 3 Super Valentine's weekend events in Denver

Alayna Alvarez
Photo: Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This weekend, the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day festivities converge.

Here are three events not to miss:

🍫 Grange Hall hosts a pop-up with hand-crafted chocolate on Saturday and a Super Bowl watch party the following afternoon.

🏈 Pre-game at Union Station's Cooper Lounge and then catch the action on a 66-foot LED screen at McGregor Square on Sunday. VIP options for this combo package, which includes drinks, are available for $40.

🎁 Visit the Valentine's BAZAAR in Lakewood where one of the 50-plus vendors is sure to have the perfect gift for that special someone.

This roundup first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter

