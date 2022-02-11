Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

This weekend, the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day festivities converge.

Here are three events not to miss:

🍫 Grange Hall hosts a pop-up with hand-crafted chocolate on Saturday and a Super Bowl watch party the following afternoon.

🏈 Pre-game at Union Station's Cooper Lounge and then catch the action on a 66-foot LED screen at McGregor Square on Sunday. VIP options for this combo package, which includes drinks, are available for $40.

🎁 Visit the Valentine's BAZAAR in Lakewood where one of the 50-plus vendors is sure to have the perfect gift for that special someone.

This roundup first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.