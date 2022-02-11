Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado's COVID-19 cases are continuing to plummet, tracking with national trends, but the state's transmission remains high.

The latest: Infection rates are no longer at the 2020 and 2021 peaks with cases averaging near 3,000 a week, Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, told reporters Thursday.

Hospitalizations also are trending south, with the state posting the eighth-lowest rate based on seven-day averages.

Deaths continue to increase, however, and a new report found patients with COVID died at a higher rate than the broader hospital population.

What they're saying: The state's transmission rate is 11% — twice as high as the 5% level public health officials are targeting. "We still have a ways to go," Herlihy said.

The big picture: Colorado is part of the great unmasking across the U.S. as Omicron fades.

But mixed messages abound as state and local public health officials continue to encourage masks indoors even as they repeal mandates.

