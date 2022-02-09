Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver is preparing to lift its face mask requirement for schools and child care facilities, citing a "significant drop" in COVID-19 infection rates.

What to know: The city's current mandate would expire at the end of the day Feb. 25, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools has its own mask mandate, and the district has not said whether it will follow the city's guidelines, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat tell us.

The citywide indoor mask order expired Friday, but officials said students, teachers and faculty in schools needed to continue to use face coverings.

By the numbers: In Denver, nearly 80% of people ages 5 and older are vaccinated and 40% have received booster shots, according to city public health officials.

What they're saying: "Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time," Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. "We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning."

This is a developing story and will be updated.