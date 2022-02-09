Denver lifts face mask mandate for schools and child care facilities
Denver is preparing to lift its face mask requirement for schools and child care facilities, citing a "significant drop" in COVID-19 infection rates.
What to know: The city's current mandate would expire at the end of the day Feb. 25, the mayor announced Wednesday.
- Denver Public Schools has its own mask mandate, and the district has not said whether it will follow the city's guidelines, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat tell us.
- The citywide indoor mask order expired Friday, but officials said students, teachers and faculty in schools needed to continue to use face coverings.
By the numbers: In Denver, nearly 80% of people ages 5 and older are vaccinated and 40% have received booster shots, according to city public health officials.
What they're saying: "Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time," Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. "We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
