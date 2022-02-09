Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The concert calendar is starting to take shape for the 2022 season.

What's new: Nathaniel Rateliff will headline an online show to raise money for the victims of the Marshall Fire.

The pre-recorded performance airs at 7pm Feb. 28, and includes national acts including Dave Matthews, Lake Street Dive, The Avett Brothers, Wynonna Judd and Lyle Lovett.

Tickets go on sale at 8am today.

What to watch: Here are other just-announced live shows and ticket sales.

The Who stops by Denver's Ball Arena on Oct. 17 as part of a North American tour announced Monday. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday.

The Lumineers announced that July 22 will be the date of the band's rescheduled Coors Field show. Openers are Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez, and tickets are on sale now.

Nine Inch Nails is back on tour after a four-year hiatus. The band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre Sept. 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday.

The Avett Brothers annual three-night stand at Red Rocks starts July 8. Tickets go on sale 10am Friday.

Halsey, the Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter, added a second Red Rocks show July 7 after her July 6 date sold out.

