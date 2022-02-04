Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Live entertainment abounds in Denver this weekend.

Here are our top four picks:

🐍 "Rattlesnake Kate," a new musical by an Aurora native and former member of The Lumineers, details the early 20th-century story of a strong, progressive frontierswoman from Greeley who single-handedly saved her son from 140 rattlesnakes.

The show makes its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts today.

🎻 The Colorado Symphony will perform Disney's "Fantasia" in sync with the original 1940 film as it's projected on the big screen with dual Saturday and Sunday shows.

Tickets are selling out fast, so act now.

🩰 "Romeo & Juliet," Colorado Ballet's newest production, debuts this Saturday with stunning sets, costumes and choreography along with live scores performed by the Colorado Ballet orchestra.

The emotional performance runs through Feb. 13.

🐯 Chinese lion dances and martial arts demonstrations will be performed this Saturday and Sunday at the Far East Center in celebration of the year of the tiger.

Live DJs, kids' fashion shows and Taiko drummers will also perform.

