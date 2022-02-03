Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

COVID-19 infections are continuing to decline throughout Colorado, but public health officials are warning against complacency, saying rates remain high.

Threat level: "There's still lots of COVID out there being transmitted," Colorado epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy told reporters Thursday.

Case rates are at the levels of the pre-Omicron peak in December 2020, and modeling suggests one in 19 Coloradans was infectious as of last week.

Three cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 have been detected in Colorado, and it is present in Boulder County wastewater.

Be smart: Colorado public health experts warned people to wear masks indoors and continue social distancing.

But the practice is expected to decrease significantly in coming weeks after Denver ended its mask mandate yesterday and neighboring counties did the same.

