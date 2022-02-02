Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If the snow looks enticing Wednesday, keep in mind it's frigid outside.

By the numbers: The wind chill temperatures are expected to dip below 0° and the low is forecast to hit -1°.

Thursday will be sunny but a face-freezing 22° and lows hovering near 0°.

What to know: We turned to our Axios colleague Monica Eng in Chicago for advice on how to stay warm.

She reports she uses a heating pad on her office chair and wears microwavable slippers filled with rice to keep her toes toasty.

Her bathroom is warm, so she sometimes works from her tub with her dog on her lap. Seriously, here's a photo.

Other tips she received from fellow midwesterners:

Work in a room you can close and get a portable heater.

Exercise. Pushups and jumping jacks get your blood pumping.

Make a "simmer pot" that smells good and adds humidity.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.