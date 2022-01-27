Get to know the Denver Broncos new coach Nathaniel Hackett

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Denver Broncos didn't take long to find a new coach.

Driving the news: The team announced that Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will fill the role.

What to know: Hackett, 42, is one of 10 candidates general manager George Paton considered to replace Vic Fangio.

The son of a former college and NFL coach, Hackett played as a longsnapper and linebacker at University of California Davis, where he studied neurobiology and planned to be a doctor before switching to coaching.

His first NFL job came in 2006 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later he worked as offensive coordinator in Buffalo and Jacksonville before joining the Packers ahead of the 2019 season.

He's a funny guy and apparently taught hip-hop dance classes and considers himself a wine connoisseur.

What they're saying: "It doesn't take more than five minutes of talking to him to realize this guy's really not like the rest of them," former Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles told the Washington Post last year.

What's next: Hackett's close relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers increases the odds he could lure a top-tier offensive leader to the aimless Broncos.