Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Looking for a little fun-spiration to cap off the work week? We've got you covered.

Here are six things to do in Denver and beyond this weekend:

🏂 The Winter X Games return to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain this Friday for three days of skiing and snowboarding competitions spotlighting nearly 100 of the world's top winter athletes. Spectating is free, and games are also viewable online.

🎵 Catch the final weekend of Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight, a free festival in Denver featuring live country music, food and a beer on the house upon entry.

🍺 Head to Mile High Station this Saturday for the Denver Winter Brew Fest, where you can sip from a selection of 80+ beers, hard seltzers and ciders alongside live music and food trucks.

🖼️ The Denver Art Museum will open its doors for free on Saturday, offering visitors a chance to scope out the newly remodeled space. Reservations are required.

🥶 Adrenaline junkies are invited to join the Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins this Saturday benefiting the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.

🐂 Watch athletes from the National Western Pro Rodeo compete for the championship title Sunday afternoon, marking the final event of this year's National Western Stock Show.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.