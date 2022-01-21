Hot Homes: Boulder housing crunch edition
Much like Denver, the Boulder Valley entered 2022 with historically low home inventory available for sale.
Driving the news: And that tight, unaffordable market was acknowledged well before the deadly Marshall Fire — the most destructive blaze in state history — that consumed more than 1,000 homes earlier this month.
What they're saying: "The housing shortage is really a crisis," Ryan Carter, president of 8Z Real Estate, recently told the Denver Gazette. "[T]hen when you add to that the horrific loss of homes with this fire — it's beyond a crisis at this point."
- It's expected to take years for some Boulder area residents to rebuild, and in a community where the median home price is $416,900 — double the national average — the prospects of moving are unattainable for many.
For a small portrait of what's available in the broader Boulder area, have a look here:
947 Laramie Blvd., Unit B-13 — $450,000
Why we love it: This first-floor condo unit in Dakota Ridge Village boasts an open layout to maximize space with efficient, but classic design.
Neighborhood: Dakota Ridge
Realtor: Brie Fowler — The Fowler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty-Boulder
Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 690 square feet
Notable features: Mix of carpet and wood-style flooring. Breakfast bar. Shower-tub combo, tree-lined walking trail overlooking the mountains just outside the complex.
2663 Lloyd Circle — $475,000
Why we love it: Set in a quiet neighborhood, this two-story townhome built in 1968 comes with a newly remodeled kitchen and a fresh coat of paint. And best of all — pets are invited!
Neighborhood: North Boulder
Realtor: Sandi Storck — The StorckNest Team
Specs: 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,230
Notable features: Private fence courtyard entry, stainless appliances, first-floor study space. Covered carport parking with storage closet.
2980 Shadow Creek Dr., #108 — $569,000
Why we love it: This walkable location is slightly east of the University of Colorado campus, and comes with on-site amenities such as an indoor pool, hot tubs, weight and exercise room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball and more.
Neighborhood: Gold Run
Realtor: Erik Boye — 8z Real Estate
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 934 square feet
Notable features: Tree-lined property, underground garage with one parking spot. Easily accessible grocery stores, shopping and restaurants, plus 54 miles of off-road biking and hiking paths. Electric vehicle charging stations on-site.
- Of note: Move-in option in August.
630 Cree Circle — $995,000
Why we love it: Situated on on a cul-de-sac with direct mountain views, this well-maintained tri-level home is just a quick jaunt to the East Boulder Rec Center.
Neighborhood: Keewaydin Meadows
Realtor: Patrick Dolan — RE/MAX of Boulder
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,826 square feet
Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and skylights. Stainless steel appliances, wood flooring throughout. Fenced in backyard.
9163 Pine Ridge Lane — $1,999,990
Why we love it: Set atop the coveted Lake of the Pines neighborhood, the flexible floorplan might be bested by the private community beach and lake within a 10-minute drive to downtown Boulder.
Neighborhood: Lake of the Pines
Realtor: William Greig and Patrick Brown — Compass
Specs: 6 beds, 2.5 baths, 6,388 square feet
Notable features: Home office, in-floor radiant heat, jetted tub. Custom cabinetry and stonework. Sprawling deck with infinity pool and waterfall.
3881 26th St. — $2,250,000
Why we love it: This mature-landscaped lot makes you feel like you're living in a dreamy treehouse, complete with extensive back deck and private front porch. For puppy lovers, the property has a big dog-run with a high fence.
Neighborhood: North Boulder
Realtor: Logan Aal — Logan Aal Real Estate | Design
Specs: 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,554 square feet
Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, cherry cabinetry, fireplaces on each level including master suite, three-sided fireplace. Built-in bookshelves and bath featuring a steam shower and sauna. Wifi-controlled thermostats.
8532 Strawberry Lane — $6,700,000
Why it love it: This breathtaking residence, set against the backdrop of Rocky Mountain views, casually boasts a Japanese tea house that overlooks a koi pond on the property, and is en route to the Niwot Open Space Trail.
Neighborhood: Somerset, Niwot
Realtor: Michael Hughes and Anne Wells — milehimodern
Specs: 6 beds, 10 baths, 22,454 square feet
Notable features: Two-story entryway flanked by office with built-in shelving. Formal dining room attached to caterer's pantry and connected chef's kitchen. Indoor pool, jacuzzi and sauna. Guest suites and additional lower-level living space situated near gym and theater.
