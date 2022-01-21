51 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot Homes: Boulder housing crunch edition

Gigi Sukin
8532 Strawberry Lane, Boulder Colorado
8532 Strawberry Ln. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Much like Denver, the Boulder Valley entered 2022 with historically low home inventory available for sale.

Driving the news: And that tight, unaffordable market was acknowledged well before the deadly Marshall Fire — the most destructive blaze in state history — that consumed more than 1,000 homes earlier this month.

What they're saying: "The housing shortage is really a crisis," Ryan Carter, president of 8Z Real Estate, recently told the Denver Gazette. "[T]hen when you add to that the horrific loss of homes with this fire — it's beyond a crisis at this point."

  • It's expected to take years for some Boulder area residents to rebuild, and in a community where the median home price is $416,900 — double the national average — the prospects of moving are unattainable for many.

For a small portrait of what's available in the broader Boulder area, have a look here:

947 Laramie Blvd., Unit B-13 — $450,000

Why we love it: This first-floor condo unit in Dakota Ridge Village boasts an open layout to maximize space with efficient, but classic design.

Neighborhood: Dakota Ridge

Realtor: Brie Fowler — The Fowler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty-Boulder

Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 690 square feet

Notable features: Mix of carpet and wood-style flooring. Breakfast bar. Shower-tub combo, tree-lined walking trail overlooking the mountains just outside the complex.

947 Laramie Blvd Unit B-13, Boulder, CO
947 Laramie Blvd., Unit B-13, Boulder. Photo: Longs Peak Media
947 Laramie Blvd Unit B-13, Boulder, CO
947 Laramie Blvd., Unit B-13, Boulder. Photo: Longs Peak Media
947 Laramie Blvd Unit B-13, Boulder, CO
947 Laramie Blvd., Unit B-13, Boulder. Photo: Longs Peak Media
2663 Lloyd Circle — $475,000

Why we love it: Set in a quiet neighborhood, this two-story townhome built in 1968 comes with a newly remodeled kitchen and a fresh coat of paint. And best of all — pets are invited!

Neighborhood: North Boulder

Realtor: Sandi Storck — The StorckNest Team

Specs: 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,230

Notable features: Private fence courtyard entry, stainless appliances, first-floor study space. Covered carport parking with storage closet.

2663 Lloyd Cir Boulder
2663 Lloyd Circle, Boulder. Photo: The StorckNest Team
2663 Lloyd Cir Boulder
2663 Lloyd Circle, Boulder. Photo: The StorckNest Team
2663 Lloyd Cir. Boulder. Photo: The StorckNest Team
2663 Lloyd Circle, Boulder. Photo: The StorckNest Team
2980 Shadow Creek Dr., #108 — $569,000

Why we love it: This walkable location is slightly east of the University of Colorado campus, and comes with on-site amenities such as an indoor pool, hot tubs, weight and exercise room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball and more.

Neighborhood: Gold Run

Realtor: Erik Boye — 8z Real Estate

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 934 square feet

Notable features: Tree-lined property, underground garage with one parking spot. Easily accessible grocery stores, shopping and restaurants, plus 54 miles of off-road biking and hiking paths. Electric vehicle charging stations on-site.

  • Of note: Move-in option in August.
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO. Photo: Erik Boye
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO. Photo: Erik Boye
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO. Photo: Erik Boye
2890 Shadow Creek Dr. #108 Boulder, CO. Photo: Erik Boye
630 Cree Circle — $995,000

Why we love it: Situated on on a cul-de-sac with direct mountain views, this well-maintained tri-level home is just a quick jaunt to the East Boulder Rec Center.

Neighborhood: Keewaydin Meadows

Realtor: Patrick Dolan — RE/MAX of Boulder

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,826 square feet

Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and skylights. Stainless steel appliances, wood flooring throughout. Fenced in backyard.

630 Cree Cir, Boulder
630 Cree Circle, Boulder. Photo: Flatirons Pro Media
630 Cree Cir, Boulder,
630 Cree Circle, Boulder. Photo: Flatirons Pro Media
630 Cree Cir, Boulder,
630 Cree Circle, Boulder. Photo: Flatirons Pro Media
9163 Pine Ridge Lane — $1,999,990

Why we love it: Set atop the coveted Lake of the Pines neighborhood, the flexible floorplan might be bested by the private community beach and lake within a 10-minute drive to downtown Boulder.

Neighborhood: Lake of the Pines

Realtor: William Greig and Patrick Brown — Compass

Specs: 6 beds, 2.5 baths, 6,388 square feet

Notable features: Home office, in-floor radiant heat, jetted tub. Custom cabinetry and stonework. Sprawling deck with infinity pool and waterfall.

9163 Pine Ridge Lane Boulder
9163 Pine Ridge Lane. Photo: Chris Nyce
9163 Pine Ridge Lane Boulder
9163 Pine Ridge Lane. Photo: Chris Nyce
9163 Pine Ridge Lane Boulder
9163 Pine Ridge Lane. Photo: Chris Nyce
3881 26th St. — $2,250,000

Why we love it: This mature-landscaped lot makes you feel like you're living in a dreamy treehouse, complete with extensive back deck and private front porch. For puppy lovers, the property has a big dog-run with a high fence.

Neighborhood: North Boulder

Realtor: Logan Aal — Logan Aal Real Estate | Design

Specs: 6 beds, 5 baths, 4,554 square feet

Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, cherry cabinetry, fireplaces on each level including master suite, three-sided fireplace. Built-in bookshelves and bath featuring a steam shower and sauna. Wifi-controlled thermostats.

3881 26th St
3881 26th St., Boulder. Photo: Virtuance
3881 26th St, Boulder,
3881 26th St., Boulder. Photo: Virtuance
3881 26th St, Boulder. Photo: Virtuance
3881 26th St., Boulder. Photo: Virtuance
8532 Strawberry Lane — $6,700,000

Why it love it: This breathtaking residence, set against the backdrop of Rocky Mountain views, casually boasts a Japanese tea house that overlooks a koi pond on the property, and is en route to the Niwot Open Space Trail.

Neighborhood: Somerset, Niwot

Realtor: Michael Hughes and Anne Wells — milehimodern

Specs: 6 beds, 10 baths, 22,454 square feet

Notable features: Two-story entryway flanked by office with built-in shelving. Formal dining room attached to caterer's pantry and connected chef's kitchen. Indoor pool, jacuzzi and sauna. Guest suites and additional lower-level living space situated near gym and theater.

8532 Strawberry Lane Boulder
8532 Strawberry Lane. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
8532 Strawberry Lane
8532 Strawberry Lane. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
8532 Strawberry Ln. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
8532 Strawberry Lane. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
