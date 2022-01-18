Fee-free days to enjoy national parks in Colorado and beyond
If you explored a national park on Monday, you probably noticed your admission was free thanks to the MLK holiday.
Zoom out: For anyone looking to get outdoors while saving some dough this year, here are the four other days in 2022 when you can get into national parks at no cost:
⛰️ April 16: First Day of National Park Week
⛰️ Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
⛰️ Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day
⛰️ Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Of note: Some parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, will still require reservations — so be sure to check regulations online before you go.
