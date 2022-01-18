34 mins ago - News

Fee-free days to enjoy national parks in Colorado and beyond

Alayna Alvarez
Misty and foggy cloud filled views are seen as the sun begins to set at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. Photo: Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you explored a national park on Monday, you probably noticed your admission was free thanks to the MLK holiday.

Zoom out: For anyone looking to get outdoors while saving some dough this year, here are the four other days in 2022 when you can get into national parks at no cost:

⛰️ April 16: First Day of National Park Week

⛰️ Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

⛰️ Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day

⛰️ Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Of note: Some parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, will still require reservations — so be sure to check regulations online before you go.

