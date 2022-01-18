If you explored a national park on Monday, you probably noticed your admission was free thanks to the MLK holiday.

Zoom out: For anyone looking to get outdoors while saving some dough this year, here are the four other days in 2022 when you can get into national parks at no cost:

⛰️ April 16: First Day of National Park Week

⛰️ Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

⛰️ Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day

⛰️ Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Of note: Some parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, will still require reservations — so be sure to check regulations online before you go.