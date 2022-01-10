Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Denver teachers union is calling for a weeklong timeout on in-person learning.

Driving the news: In a letter to Superintendent Alex Marrero sent Thursday, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said the district should move to remote learning to give teachers and students time to isolate and recover from COVID-19, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

If that's not tenable, teachers are calling for more guidelines, KN95 masks, testing and help in filling open positions.

What they're saying: Marrero rejected the request, vowing to keep schools open, but he did make a few concessions to teachers.

The big picture: The conflict in Denver is not isolated. COVID-19 is upsetting the peace between administrations and teachers unions across the country, the New York Times reports.

The political implications are tricky for Democrats, who closely align with unions but face blowback from Republicans and parents about school disruptions.

