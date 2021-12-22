Holiday helper: 5 festive Denver activities this week
The year may be ending, but the fun sure isn't.
What's happening: Here are some of the top things to do in Denver over the holidays.
🎵 Catch a showing of Disney's "A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert," featuring a screening of the movie with live performances of the film's score by the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
🧠 Test your knowledge at Fiction Beer's holiday-themed trivia night Thursday, when you will be asked questions on history, traditions and current events with chances to win prizes throughout the night.
🍺 On Christmas evening, join Bierstadt Lagerhaus' Orphan's Christmas Party for holiday movies on the big screen, games, music and, of course, beer.
🎆 Ring in the New Year with fireworks on Denver's 16th Street Mall, where two identical displays, running about eight minutes each, will kick off at 9pm and midnight.
🍴 Restaurant Olivia and Tamayo will both feature special New Year's Eve dinners, as will the Greenwich and Sunday Vinyl.
Of note: Double check before attending any of these events to make sure they have not been changed due to COVID-19 precautions.
