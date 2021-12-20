1 hour ago - Sports

Denver Broncos lose Teddy Bridgewater and fall to 7-7

John Frank
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a head injury after this tackle in the third quarter. Photo: Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday's game on a stretcher in the third quarter of their 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened: Bridgewater scrambled down the field, dodging a tackle before getting hit from behind and going down head-first into the turf.

  • Fans chanted "Teddy, Teddy" as trainers held his neck and head still and carted him from the field.
  • Bridgewater was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a head injury.

Then, what: The Broncos trailed 9–3 when Bridgewater left the game. He was replaced by Drew Lock.

The game didn't look good from there.

  • Lock threw a touchdown pass to take a brief lead, but then he fumbled on a crucial drive.

The bottom line: Playoff hopes are all but over for the 7–7 Broncos — with or without Bridgewater — for the sixth consecutive year.

