Denver Broncos lose Teddy Bridgewater and fall to 7-7
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday's game on a stretcher in the third quarter of their 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
What happened: Bridgewater scrambled down the field, dodging a tackle before getting hit from behind and going down head-first into the turf.
- Fans chanted "Teddy, Teddy" as trainers held his neck and head still and carted him from the field.
- Bridgewater was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a head injury.
Then, what: The Broncos trailed 9–3 when Bridgewater left the game. He was replaced by Drew Lock.
The game didn't look good from there.
- Lock threw a touchdown pass to take a brief lead, but then he fumbled on a crucial drive.
The bottom line: Playoff hopes are all but over for the 7–7 Broncos — with or without Bridgewater — for the sixth consecutive year.
