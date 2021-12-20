Denver Broncos lose Teddy Bridgewater and fall to 7-7

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday's game on a stretcher in the third quarter of their 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened: Bridgewater scrambled down the field, dodging a tackle before getting hit from behind and going down head-first into the turf.

Fans chanted "Teddy, Teddy" as trainers held his neck and head still and carted him from the field.

Bridgewater was transported by ambulance to the hospital with a head injury.

Then, what: The Broncos trailed 9–3 when Bridgewater left the game. He was replaced by Drew Lock.

The game didn't look good from there.

Lock threw a touchdown pass to take a brief lead, but then he fumbled on a crucial drive.

The bottom line: Playoff hopes are all but over for the 7–7 Broncos — with or without Bridgewater — for the sixth consecutive year.