Not sure what to do in Denver this weekend?

We've got six ideas:

🦋 Head to Butterfly Pavilion for Living Lights, featuring biofluorescent invertebrates, glowing exhibits, a firefly forest with aerial artists, a dance party and more.

🏒 Cheer on the Colorado Avalanche — who are on fire right now — as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lighting Saturday evening at Ball Arena.

🫔 Bring your appetite to Cerveceria Colorado on Saturday, when the brewery will partner with Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant for tamale and beer pairings. Tickets are $25.

🎁 Finish your holiday shopping at the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar, where more than 50 local vendors will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, alongside food trucks, holiday-themed pop-up bars and live music.

🏃 Don your tackiest holiday jumper (as the Brits would say) for the Christmas Sweater 5K run/walk on Sunday at Washington Park. Participants get a medal and shirt, and food vendors will be stationed at the finish line.

🪡 Stop by Grandma's House on Sunday for their weekly Foul-Mouthed Cross Stitch, where patrons have access to all the cross-stitching supplies needed to make a funny curse-filled creation.

