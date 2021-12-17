What to do in Denver this weekend, Dec. 17-19
Not sure what to do in Denver this weekend?
We've got six ideas:
🦋 Head to Butterfly Pavilion for Living Lights, featuring biofluorescent invertebrates, glowing exhibits, a firefly forest with aerial artists, a dance party and more.
🏒 Cheer on the Colorado Avalanche — who are on fire right now — as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lighting Saturday evening at Ball Arena.
🫔 Bring your appetite to Cerveceria Colorado on Saturday, when the brewery will partner with Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant for tamale and beer pairings. Tickets are $25.
🎁 Finish your holiday shopping at the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar, where more than 50 local vendors will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, alongside food trucks, holiday-themed pop-up bars and live music.
🏃 Don your tackiest holiday jumper (as the Brits would say) for the Christmas Sweater 5K run/walk on Sunday at Washington Park. Participants get a medal and shirt, and food vendors will be stationed at the finish line.
🪡 Stop by Grandma's House on Sunday for their weekly Foul-Mouthed Cross Stitch, where patrons have access to all the cross-stitching supplies needed to make a funny curse-filled creation.
