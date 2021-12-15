21 mins ago - News

Top tips to stay safe during a Colorado windstorm

We looked to the National Weather Service and Denver's Office of Emergency Management for their top safety suggestions during a major windstorm.

Here's their advice:

  • 🔥 Avoid burning anything that could spark a fire — and whatever you do, don't toss a lit cigarette (or joint) butt outside.
  • 🗑 Secure or bring inside all loose outdoor objects, including your trash cans, patio furniture and holiday decorations.
  • 🐶 Don't forget your furry friends; they need shelter from the storm, too.
  • 🚚 Refrain from traveling, especially if you drive a large vehicle. If visibility is an issue, pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park and turn all your lights off.
  • 🏠 Stay in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows.
  • 🌳 Watch for falling trees and debris.
  • 🔋 Charge your phone fully in case you lose power, and keep extra power banks handy if you have them.
  • 🔌 If your power goes out, report it online to Xcel Energy as soon as possible.
  • ✈️ If flying out of DIA, check with your airline to make sure your flight is on schedule.

