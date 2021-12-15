Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We looked to the National Weather Service and Denver's Office of Emergency Management for their top safety suggestions during a major windstorm.

Here's their advise:

Here's their advice:

🔥 Avoid burning anything that could spark a fire — and whatever you do, don't toss a lit cigarette (or joint) butt outside.

that could spark a fire — and whatever you do, don't toss a lit cigarette (or joint) butt outside. 🗑 Secure or bring inside all loose outdoor objects, including your trash cans, patio furniture and holiday decorations.

all loose outdoor objects, including your trash cans, patio furniture and holiday decorations. 🐶 Don't forget your furry friends; they need shelter from the storm, too.

your furry friends; they need shelter from the storm, too. 🚚 Refrain from traveling, especially if you drive a large vehicle. If visibility is an issue, pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park and turn all your lights off.

especially if you drive a large vehicle. If visibility is an issue, pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park and turn all your lights off. 🏠 Stay in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows.

of your home and avoid windows. 🌳 Watch for falling trees and debris.

and debris. 🔋 Charge your phone fully in case you lose power, and keep extra power banks handy if you have them.

in case you lose power, and keep extra power banks handy if you have them. 🔌 If your power goes out, report it online to Xcel Energy as soon as possible.

report it online to Xcel Energy as soon as possible. ✈️ If flying out of DIA, check with your airline to make sure your flight is on schedule.

Our thought bubble: Be careful out there, friends.