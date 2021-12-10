Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What to do around Denver this weekend, Dec. 10-12

We're in for a chilly few days — so grab a coat and your crew, and get ready to hit the town.

Here are our top picks for the week:

🎵 The Colorado Symphony will perform its annual holiday concert for three shows this weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall, featuring your favorite Christmas carols and more.

🏒 Cheer on the Avs at Ball Arena, where they face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday and the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

🍻 Celebrate Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company's 9-year anniversary on Saturday and sip on several special releases for the occasion.

🎁 Shop for Christmas gifts created by local LGBTQ+ artists, jewelers and more this Saturday at the Denver Milk Market's Big HoliGay Bazaar.

🥁 Watch the holiday parade in downtown Golden on Saturday, featuring marching bands, floats, antique cards, the Grinch — and, of course, Santa.

🩰 Go see the Colorado Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker," which got a refresh this year, with new costumes for the dancers.

