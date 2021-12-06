Denver Broncos season teeters after loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Well, it could have been worse.

State of play: The division-leading Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22–9 in football primetime Sunday without much trouble.

What to know: The Broncos kept the score close for much of the game, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions, the second of which sealed the loss.

Why it matters: This could have been the game that transformed the Broncos' mediocre season and vaulted them toward a tie in the AFC West Division.