Denver Broncos season teeters after loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Well, it could have been worse.
State of play: The division-leading Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22–9 in football primetime Sunday without much trouble.
What to know: The Broncos kept the score close for much of the game, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions, the second of which sealed the loss.
Why it matters: This could have been the game that transformed the Broncos' mediocre season and vaulted them toward a tie in the AFC West Division.
- Yes, but: The Broncos (6-6) performed much like the team we know.
