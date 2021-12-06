9 mins ago - Business
Colorado offers $15 in free Uber credits at holidays
John Frank
A stack of money tied up with a red bow.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

You can get $15 off an Uber ride as part of a campaign to limit holiday drunk driving.

Driving the news: The Colorado Department of Transportation is giving out a total of $10,000 in ride credits now through Jan. 3.

How it works: Under promotions, add the code "holidaysafe" to redeem.

  • The credit must be claimed between 5pm–5am.

Why it matters: If trends hold, 2021 will be the deadliest year on Colorado roads since 2004, matching national pattens.

  • So far, transportation officials reported 617 fatalities on the road, including 220 people who have died in crashes related to impaired driving.

Between the lines: Colorado is one of five states offering the program with grant money from Uber.

