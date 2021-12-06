Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You can get $15 off an Uber ride as part of a campaign to limit holiday drunk driving.

Driving the news: The Colorado Department of Transportation is giving out a total of $10,000 in ride credits now through Jan. 3.

How it works: Under promotions, add the code "holidaysafe" to redeem.

The credit must be claimed between 5pm–5am.

Why it matters: If trends hold, 2021 will be the deadliest year on Colorado roads since 2004, matching national pattens.

So far, transportation officials reported 617 fatalities on the road, including 220 people who have died in crashes related to impaired driving.

Between the lines: Colorado is one of five states offering the program with grant money from Uber.