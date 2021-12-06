Colorado offers $15 in free Uber credits at holidays
You can get $15 off an Uber ride as part of a campaign to limit holiday drunk driving.
Driving the news: The Colorado Department of Transportation is giving out a total of $10,000 in ride credits now through Jan. 3.
How it works: Under promotions, add the code "holidaysafe" to redeem.
- The credit must be claimed between 5pm–5am.
Why it matters: If trends hold, 2021 will be the deadliest year on Colorado roads since 2004, matching national pattens.
- So far, transportation officials reported 617 fatalities on the road, including 220 people who have died in crashes related to impaired driving.
Between the lines: Colorado is one of five states offering the program with grant money from Uber.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.