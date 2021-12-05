American skier sets new World Cup mark at Beaver Creek
American Travis Ganong made history at the FIS World Cup hosted at Beaver Creek Resort over the weekend.
Details: He grabbed his career-first podium in the super G race down the famed Birds of Prey course, finishing third.
- The California native is the first American to finish in the top three at Beaver Creek since Ted Ligety six years ago.
Of note: The second day of downhill racing was canceled Sunday because of high winds.
