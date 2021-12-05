American skier sets new World Cup mark at Beaver Creek

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

American Travis Ganong made history at the FIS World Cup hosted at Beaver Creek Resort over the weekend.

Details: He grabbed his career-first podium in the super G race down the famed Birds of Prey course, finishing third.

The California native is the first American to finish in the top three at Beaver Creek since Ted Ligety six years ago.

Of note: The second day of downhill racing was canceled Sunday because of high winds.