Broncos keep hope alive with victory over Chargers

The Denver Broncos led most of the game and easily defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 28–13 on Sunday to remain in contention for the division title race.

The big picture: The AFC West is a mess with the Kansas City Chiefs atop at 7–4.

The other three teams — Denver included — stand at 6–5.

What to know: The defense led the Broncos to victory, smothering Chargers quarterback Pat Surtain and forcing two interceptions.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the game with an injury in the first quarter, putting Drew Lock into the game. Bridgewater returned in the second half.

What's next: The Broncos hit the road to face the rival Chiefs next Sunday.