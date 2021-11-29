13 mins ago - Sports
Broncos keep hope alive with victory over Chargers
John Frank
Eric Saubert of the Denver Broncos spikes the football after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Eric Saubert of the Denver Broncos spikes the football after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos led most of the game and easily defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 28–13 on Sunday to remain in contention for the division title race.

The big picture: The AFC West is a mess with the Kansas City Chiefs atop at 7–4.

  • The other three teams — Denver included — stand at 6–5.

What to know: The defense led the Broncos to victory, smothering Chargers quarterback Pat Surtain and forcing two interceptions.

  • Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the game with an injury in the first quarter, putting Drew Lock into the game. Bridgewater returned in the second half.

What's next: The Broncos hit the road to face the rival Chiefs next Sunday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more